All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5950 Agee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5950 Agee Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5950 Agee Street

5950 Agee Street · (858) 695-9400 ext. 112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5950 Agee Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5950 Agee Street · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
University City, 5950 Agee Street - Easy freeway access! - Established University City neighborhood with easy freeway access. Spacious, single level with neutral decor. Cozy fireplace, Gardener included!.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 Agee Street have any available units?
5950 Agee Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5950 Agee Street have?
Some of 5950 Agee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 Agee Street currently offering any rent specials?
5950 Agee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 Agee Street pet-friendly?
No, 5950 Agee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5950 Agee Street offer parking?
Yes, 5950 Agee Street does offer parking.
Does 5950 Agee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5950 Agee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 Agee Street have a pool?
No, 5950 Agee Street does not have a pool.
Does 5950 Agee Street have accessible units?
No, 5950 Agee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 Agee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 Agee Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5950 Agee Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Oliver Avenue II
2065 Oliver Ave
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity