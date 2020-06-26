All apartments in San Diego
5863 Adelaide Avenue
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

5863 Adelaide Avenue

5863 Adelaide Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5863 Adelaide Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5863 Adelaide Avenue Available 08/01/19 College House For Rent, 5 Bedrooms in Total, Hardwood, Private Access! - This beautiful home offers many great options to lease the full house or a portion and sub-rent out the back part of property to offset your rent; This home totals 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with the upper level consisting of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and the lower level consisting of 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is also an office in the upstairs unit that can be used as an additional room. Both portions have separate private entrances. Great neighborhood in Adeline Gardens just minutes away from SDSU campus, shopping, restaurants, and more. Easy access to the 15 and 8 freeways for commuting. Income and expenses available upon request. Act now as this one will go fast!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4940340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5863 Adelaide Avenue have any available units?
5863 Adelaide Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5863 Adelaide Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5863 Adelaide Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5863 Adelaide Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5863 Adelaide Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5863 Adelaide Avenue offer parking?
No, 5863 Adelaide Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5863 Adelaide Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5863 Adelaide Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5863 Adelaide Avenue have a pool?
No, 5863 Adelaide Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5863 Adelaide Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5863 Adelaide Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5863 Adelaide Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5863 Adelaide Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5863 Adelaide Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5863 Adelaide Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
