5863 Adelaide Avenue Available 08/01/19 College House For Rent, 5 Bedrooms in Total, Hardwood, Private Access! - This beautiful home offers many great options to lease the full house or a portion and sub-rent out the back part of property to offset your rent; This home totals 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with the upper level consisting of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and the lower level consisting of 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is also an office in the upstairs unit that can be used as an additional room. Both portions have separate private entrances. Great neighborhood in Adeline Gardens just minutes away from SDSU campus, shopping, restaurants, and more. Easy access to the 15 and 8 freeways for commuting. Income and expenses available upon request. Act now as this one will go fast!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4940340)