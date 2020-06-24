Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

5845-1114 Friars Road Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and private 2 bed/2bath in Mission Valley! - Enter your new home and instantly feel the spaciousness created by exceptionally tall ceilings in your open concept living room. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and also includes tiled countertops, a fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven.



The living room has an added bonus of a fireplace to keep you warm during the cooler months and a large patio for entertaining or outdoor enjoyment!



The bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the home, creating a private space to retreat to. The master bedroom has additional access to the patio and boasts a long bathroom with double sinks. The large mirrored closet is an added bonus and can accommodate all your storage needs!



The Courtyards community boasts sparkling blue pools, underground assigned parking and controlled access. Youre just minutes away for Fashion Valley Mall!!!



This home wont last long. Call today to schedule a tour!



Water/Sewer/Trash Included!



HOA does require a move in fee of $83.50 paid by the resident.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4867321)