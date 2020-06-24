All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5845-1114 Friars Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5845-1114 Friars Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

5845-1114 Friars Road

5845 Friars Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5845 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
5845-1114 Friars Road Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and private 2 bed/2bath in Mission Valley! - Enter your new home and instantly feel the spaciousness created by exceptionally tall ceilings in your open concept living room. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and also includes tiled countertops, a fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven.

The living room has an added bonus of a fireplace to keep you warm during the cooler months and a large patio for entertaining or outdoor enjoyment!

The bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the home, creating a private space to retreat to. The master bedroom has additional access to the patio and boasts a long bathroom with double sinks. The large mirrored closet is an added bonus and can accommodate all your storage needs!

The Courtyards community boasts sparkling blue pools, underground assigned parking and controlled access. Youre just minutes away for Fashion Valley Mall!!!

This home wont last long. Call today to schedule a tour!

Water/Sewer/Trash Included!

HOA does require a move in fee of $83.50 paid by the resident.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845-1114 Friars Road have any available units?
5845-1114 Friars Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845-1114 Friars Road have?
Some of 5845-1114 Friars Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845-1114 Friars Road currently offering any rent specials?
5845-1114 Friars Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845-1114 Friars Road pet-friendly?
No, 5845-1114 Friars Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5845-1114 Friars Road offer parking?
Yes, 5845-1114 Friars Road offers parking.
Does 5845-1114 Friars Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845-1114 Friars Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845-1114 Friars Road have a pool?
Yes, 5845-1114 Friars Road has a pool.
Does 5845-1114 Friars Road have accessible units?
No, 5845-1114 Friars Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5845-1114 Friars Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5845-1114 Friars Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University