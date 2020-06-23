All apartments in San Diego
5833 Old Memory Lane
Location

5833 Old Memory Lane, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Corner lot with attached garage walking distance to city park. Open floor plan in the kitchen and living area. Upgraded kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a electric stove/oven, stainless stain fridge, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful rich hardwood flooring throughout the home and a large yard! Washer and dryer in garage.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 5/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Old Memory Lane have any available units?
5833 Old Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 Old Memory Lane have?
Some of 5833 Old Memory Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Old Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Old Memory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Old Memory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 Old Memory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5833 Old Memory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Old Memory Lane offers parking.
Does 5833 Old Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5833 Old Memory Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Old Memory Lane have a pool?
No, 5833 Old Memory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Old Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 5833 Old Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Old Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Old Memory Lane has units with dishwashers.
