Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

5805 Friars Rd #2309

5805 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

5805 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
1 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in the Courtyards in Mission Valley - 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in The Courtyards in Mission Valley. Brand new carpet throughout. Spacious living room with fireplace. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher included. Master bedroom has full bath. Half bath in the hallway. Private balcony with entry from living room and bedroom.
Great complex features pool, gym, tennis courts and more! Secured property is fully gated with security. One underground parking space included. Complex has some guest parking available.

Terms:
One year lease
Small pet considered with additional deposit
Water included in rent
Tenant pays all other utilities

To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6530

(RLNE4547534)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Friars Rd #2309 have any available units?
5805 Friars Rd #2309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Friars Rd #2309 have?
Some of 5805 Friars Rd #2309's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Friars Rd #2309 currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Friars Rd #2309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Friars Rd #2309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Friars Rd #2309 is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Friars Rd #2309 offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Friars Rd #2309 offers parking.
Does 5805 Friars Rd #2309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Friars Rd #2309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Friars Rd #2309 have a pool?
Yes, 5805 Friars Rd #2309 has a pool.
Does 5805 Friars Rd #2309 have accessible units?
No, 5805 Friars Rd #2309 does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Friars Rd #2309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Friars Rd #2309 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
