5805 Friars Rd #2309

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

1 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in the Courtyards in Mission Valley - 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in The Courtyards in Mission Valley. Brand new carpet throughout. Spacious living room with fireplace. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher included. Master bedroom has full bath. Half bath in the hallway. Private balcony with entry from living room and bedroom.

Great complex features pool, gym, tennis courts and more! Secured property is fully gated with security. One underground parking space included. Complex has some guest parking available.



Terms:

One year lease

Small pet considered with additional deposit

Water included in rent

Tenant pays all other utilities



To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6530



(RLNE4547534)