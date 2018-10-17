All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93

5745 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

5745 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Fashion Valley Condo For Rent - Two solar heated pools, Jacuzzis, saunas, walking paths, sundecks with views, tennis courts, gym room, and indoor half basketball court!
Located in the Presidio Place development, this 2nd floor condo is also walking distance to YMCA gym, Ballast Point tasting room, eateries, and University of San Diego.

Master bedroom with two closets, including walk-in. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Newer carpet. Gas fireplace, and sunny balcony. Two parking spaces, one assigned and one guest space. Storage locker, bike storage, and elevator served.
Two laundry rooms located on the same floor. Just a short drive to Fashion Valley mall and Mission Valley shopping.

Available now! Call today to schedule an appointment, (760) 602-0221.

(RLNE4943423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have any available units?
5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have?
Some of 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 is pet friendly.
Does 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 offer parking?
Yes, 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 offers parking.
Does 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have a pool?
Yes, 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 has a pool.
Does 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have accessible units?
No, 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93 does not have units with dishwashers.
