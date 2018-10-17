5745 Friars Rd. Apt 93

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna tennis court

Fashion Valley Condo For Rent - Two solar heated pools, Jacuzzis, saunas, walking paths, sundecks with views, tennis courts, gym room, and indoor half basketball court!

Located in the Presidio Place development, this 2nd floor condo is also walking distance to YMCA gym, Ballast Point tasting room, eateries, and University of San Diego.



Master bedroom with two closets, including walk-in. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Newer carpet. Gas fireplace, and sunny balcony. Two parking spaces, one assigned and one guest space. Storage locker, bike storage, and elevator served.

Two laundry rooms located on the same floor. Just a short drive to Fashion Valley mall and Mission Valley shopping.



Available now! Call today to schedule an appointment, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE4943423)