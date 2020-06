Amenities

Refined FURNISHED Condo Close to Downtown & Beaches - Presidio Place is located on Friars Rd. just two miles from the ocean. There is convenient access to public transportation such as the trolley system, rail and bus lines as well as close proximity to the San Diego International Airport. Easy close freeway access to all freeways makes getting there a simple matter. Located just off the 163 or 5 corridor in the Mission Valley area.



Decorated with imported furnishings from abroad. Plush linens and towels, kitchen is fully stocked for all of your cooking needs. Top of the line appliances and entertainment equipment.



Fashion Valley, a premier shopping center is located within one mile along with a myriad of restaurants and other commercial centers for all your shopping needs. The YMCA is located right next door for the fitness enthusiast. The Community offers a gated underground parking garage with elevator access. Community pool centrally located along with an interior handball court. There is also one interior basketball court and four lighted outdoor tennis courts.



- Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



