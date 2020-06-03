5663 Meadows Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

SINGLE STORY living at it's finest! Premier cul-de-sac location inside the East gate of The 5 Star Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel and Resort. This very private contemporary estate features 3588 sqft, 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths, office, a stunning great room & formal dining with soaring wood beam ceilings and a grand fireplace, expansive floor to ceiling windows frame the gorgeous golf course and open space views. Wonderful entertainer's backyard with 203 feet of frontage that abuts acres of nature preserve.