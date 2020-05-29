All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

5657 Red River Drive

5657 Red River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5657 Red River Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5657 Red River Drive Available 06/01/19 Updated Allied Gardens home with incredible views located near great schools. - Several qualified applicants have already submitted applications. Bowing to tremendous number of inquiries and only out of an abundance of fairness, one additional showing opportunity to take place. Property will be available for viewing on Thursday, May 9th at 1:00 PM. Please do NOT inquire for an alternative showing date or time as no others will be conducted.

Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms are sure to please. Master bedroom located on the ground floor along with another bedroom and bath. Large front living room complimented by a huge family room additional towards the rear of the home. Level and fenced yard provides tremendous views of lush open space valley to the south. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second story in addition to an additional family room or office loft area. Multiple solar tubes and ceiling fans installed. Digital thermostat, recessed lighting, stainless steel kitchen sink, and a free standing Bosca fireplace are just a few of the other added features of note. Overhead storage space and workbenches in the attached garage, which provides direct access to the inside of the home.

Professional gardening service provided on a bi-monthly basis. Trash removal provided on a weekly basis. Tenants to be financially responsible for all other utilities and services; such as San Diego Gas & Electric, City of San Diego Department of Water, as well as telecommunications.

(RLNE4869211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 Red River Drive have any available units?
5657 Red River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5657 Red River Drive have?
Some of 5657 Red River Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5657 Red River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Red River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 Red River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5657 Red River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5657 Red River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5657 Red River Drive offers parking.
Does 5657 Red River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 Red River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 Red River Drive have a pool?
No, 5657 Red River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5657 Red River Drive have accessible units?
No, 5657 Red River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 Red River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5657 Red River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
