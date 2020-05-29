Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5657 Red River Drive Available 06/01/19 Updated Allied Gardens home with incredible views located near great schools. - Several qualified applicants have already submitted applications. Bowing to tremendous number of inquiries and only out of an abundance of fairness, one additional showing opportunity to take place. Property will be available for viewing on Thursday, May 9th at 1:00 PM. Please do NOT inquire for an alternative showing date or time as no others will be conducted.



Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms are sure to please. Master bedroom located on the ground floor along with another bedroom and bath. Large front living room complimented by a huge family room additional towards the rear of the home. Level and fenced yard provides tremendous views of lush open space valley to the south. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second story in addition to an additional family room or office loft area. Multiple solar tubes and ceiling fans installed. Digital thermostat, recessed lighting, stainless steel kitchen sink, and a free standing Bosca fireplace are just a few of the other added features of note. Overhead storage space and workbenches in the attached garage, which provides direct access to the inside of the home.



Professional gardening service provided on a bi-monthly basis. Trash removal provided on a weekly basis. Tenants to be financially responsible for all other utilities and services; such as San Diego Gas & Electric, City of San Diego Department of Water, as well as telecommunications.



(RLNE4869211)