5585 Shannon Ridge Ln.

Amenities

Gorgeous Luxury Home with Resort Style Pool and Spa - 10,000 square foot lot on premier street!! Lagoon style pool with fun custom waterslide, spa, and waterfall!! Remodeled Chefs kitchen features Viking appliances, soft close cabinets and pull-out drawers, instant hot and room-temp sink filtration center, 6 burner range, double oven, and walk-in pantry!! Custom wood front double doors lead you to the first level that features a guest bedroom with bath plus first level office with bath!!



All secondary full baths upgraded with quartz stone counter-tops, updated mirrors, and more! The appointed master suite and bath features new paint, cozy fireplace with sitting area, recessed lighting and ceiling fan, marble counter-tops, jetted jacuzzi tub, stand-alone marble shower with dual shower heads/frameless custom shower glass door, and large walk-in closet. The outdoor entertaining area is in a class of its own offering a fire-pit, Viking custom 2 burner BBQ with built-in outdoor kitchen area including a refrigerator and sink, and multiple sitting/lounge areas. Dual air conditioning and dual heating system. Custom built-in cabinets in garage.



Monthly pool service included. Landscaping NOT included. Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE4798179)