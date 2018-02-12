All apartments in San Diego
5585 Shannon Ridge Ln.

5585 Shannon Ridge Lane
Location

5585 Shannon Ridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous Luxury Home with Resort Style Pool and Spa - 10,000 square foot lot on premier street!! Lagoon style pool with fun custom waterslide, spa, and waterfall!! Remodeled Chefs kitchen features Viking appliances, soft close cabinets and pull-out drawers, instant hot and room-temp sink filtration center, 6 burner range, double oven, and walk-in pantry!! Custom wood front double doors lead you to the first level that features a guest bedroom with bath plus first level office with bath!!

All secondary full baths upgraded with quartz stone counter-tops, updated mirrors, and more! The appointed master suite and bath features new paint, cozy fireplace with sitting area, recessed lighting and ceiling fan, marble counter-tops, jetted jacuzzi tub, stand-alone marble shower with dual shower heads/frameless custom shower glass door, and large walk-in closet. The outdoor entertaining area is in a class of its own offering a fire-pit, Viking custom 2 burner BBQ with built-in outdoor kitchen area including a refrigerator and sink, and multiple sitting/lounge areas. Dual air conditioning and dual heating system. Custom built-in cabinets in garage.

Monthly pool service included. Landscaping NOT included. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE4798179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. have any available units?
5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. have?
Some of 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. offers parking.
Does 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. has a pool.
Does 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5585 Shannon Ridge Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
