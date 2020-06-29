5513 Baja Drive

4BD/2BA close to SDSU!! Available NOW! $500 move in rebate! - 4 bedroom/2 bath close to SDSU. Attached garage. Washer/Dryer hookups. Large backyard with canyon views. 1 year minimum lease. the property is ready to rent currently
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4227498)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
