Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

5513 Baja Drive

5513 Baja Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4BD/2BA close to SDSU!! Available NOW! $500 move in rebate! - 4 bedroom/2 bath close to SDSU.
Attached garage.
Washer/Dryer hookups.
Large backyard with canyon views.
1 year minimum lease.
the property is ready to rent currently

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4227498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Baja Drive have any available units?
5513 Baja Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5513 Baja Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Baja Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Baja Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Baja Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5513 Baja Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Baja Drive offers parking.
Does 5513 Baja Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Baja Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Baja Drive have a pool?
No, 5513 Baja Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5513 Baja Drive have accessible units?
No, 5513 Baja Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Baja Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 Baja Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 Baja Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5513 Baja Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
