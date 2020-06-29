All apartments in San Diego
550 Park Boulevard - 2103

550 Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

550 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Conveniently located on the ground floor, this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is ideal for the urban dweller. No elevator necessary to come & go. This immaculate property offers 11' ceilings, new flooring, custom paint and a great floor plan that is also ideal for roommates. Includes central AC/heat, gas range, dishwasher, as well as hardwood floors in common area and carpet in bedrooms. This spacious East Village residence has a full-sized in-unit laundry and 2 side by side assigned parking spots in gated underground garage. The unit also comes with 2 additional guest parking passes, private storage room designated for this unit, spa & secure access building. Head out the door for plenty of dining, entertainment and shopping options. Just two short blocks to Petco Park, and a short walk to the exciting Gaslamp Quarter. Park Blvd West is conveniently located near the Trolley line, San Diego Library, close freeway access to I-5 & I-94. New Duck Foot Brewery just opened on ground floor of the building and it is right next door to Thomas Jefferson Law School. Walkability is key in this emerging area of East Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 have any available units?
550 Park Boulevard - 2103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 have?
Some of 550 Park Boulevard - 2103's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 currently offering any rent specials?
550 Park Boulevard - 2103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 is pet friendly.
Does 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 offer parking?
Yes, 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 offers parking.
Does 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 have a pool?
No, 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 does not have a pool.
Does 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 have accessible units?
No, 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Park Boulevard - 2103 has units with dishwashers.
