550 Park Boulevard - 2103

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Conveniently located on the ground floor, this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is ideal for the urban dweller. No elevator necessary to come & go. This immaculate property offers 11' ceilings, new flooring, custom paint and a great floor plan that is also ideal for roommates. Includes central AC/heat, gas range, dishwasher, as well as hardwood floors in common area and carpet in bedrooms. This spacious East Village residence has a full-sized in-unit laundry and 2 side by side assigned parking spots in gated underground garage. The unit also comes with 2 additional guest parking passes, private storage room designated for this unit, spa & secure access building. Head out the door for plenty of dining, entertainment and shopping options. Just two short blocks to Petco Park, and a short walk to the exciting Gaslamp Quarter. Park Blvd West is conveniently located near the Trolley line, San Diego Library, close freeway access to I-5 & I-94. New Duck Foot Brewery just opened on ground floor of the building and it is right next door to Thomas Jefferson Law School. Walkability is key in this emerging area of East Village.