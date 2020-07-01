5460 Maisel Way

Amenities

Spanish Contemporary House in East Talmadge - A canyon view home in East Talmadge off of Montezuma and 54th St. Completely remodeled with open kitchen design, quartz counter-tops, stainless dishwasher and stove, black refrigerator,. Family room has a fireplace. Separate dining area and living room. Single story home.



4 bedrooms total.

Remodeled Master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bath.

Remodeled Hall bathroom



Laundry hook-ups in garage.

Two car attached garage.



Owner pays for Gardener

Tenants pay: water, gas, electric and internet



1 Year Lease required.

Must have good credit.

Verifiable employment and income required

We do not accept co-signers

No smoking/vaping house

Cats ok with extra deposit and rent

No dogs please



