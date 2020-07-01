All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5460 Maisel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5460 Maisel Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

5460 Maisel Way

5460 Maisel Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5460 Maisel Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
Spanish Contemporary House in East Talmadge - A canyon view home in East Talmadge off of Montezuma and 54th St. Completely remodeled with open kitchen design, quartz counter-tops, stainless dishwasher and stove, black refrigerator,. Family room has a fireplace. Separate dining area and living room. Single story home.

4 bedrooms total.
Remodeled Master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bath.
Remodeled Hall bathroom

Laundry hook-ups in garage.
Two car attached garage.

Owner pays for Gardener
Tenants pay: water, gas, electric and internet

1 Year Lease required.
Must have good credit.
Verifiable employment and income required
We do not accept co-signers
No smoking/vaping house
Cats ok with extra deposit and rent
No dogs please

Agt: BRE # 01008646

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5640314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 Maisel Way have any available units?
5460 Maisel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 Maisel Way have?
Some of 5460 Maisel Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 Maisel Way currently offering any rent specials?
5460 Maisel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 Maisel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5460 Maisel Way is pet friendly.
Does 5460 Maisel Way offer parking?
Yes, 5460 Maisel Way offers parking.
Does 5460 Maisel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 Maisel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 Maisel Way have a pool?
No, 5460 Maisel Way does not have a pool.
Does 5460 Maisel Way have accessible units?
No, 5460 Maisel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 Maisel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 Maisel Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University