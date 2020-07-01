5460 Maisel Way

Amenities
Spanish Contemporary House in East Talmadge - A canyon view home in East Talmadge off of Montezuma and 54th St. Completely remodeled with open kitchen design, quartz counter-tops, stainless dishwasher and stove, black refrigerator,. Family room has a fireplace. Separate dining area and living room. Single story home.
4 bedrooms total.
Remodeled Master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bath.
Remodeled Hall bathroom
Laundry hook-ups in garage.
Two car attached garage.
Owner pays for Gardener
Tenants pay: water, gas, electric and internet
1 Year Lease required.
Must have good credit.
Verifiable employment and income required
We do not accept co-signers
No smoking/vaping house
Cats ok with extra deposit and rent
No dogs please
