San Diego, CA
5388 Redding Rd
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

5388 Redding Rd

5388 Redding Road · No Longer Available
Location

5388 Redding Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House - Beautifully remodeled home within walking distance of SDSU and public transit lines. This spacious residence includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large backyard to relax and enjoy the San Diego weather. Located in the College West area next to College Heights, this central property is sure to have quick access to everything you could possibly need.

Call our office to schedule a showing! 619-992-3255

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $2,995
Parking: 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 9 months
Deposit: $2,995
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Water, Cable & Internet
Landlord Pays: Trash Pickup, Landscape
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES

Freshly painted
Hardwood flooring throughout
Large backyard
Office/Study Space aside from the 4 bedrooms
Solar Panels to drastically reduce electricity bill
In home laundry

SURROUNDING AREA

Easy Access to Freeway, Minutes Away From the 15 & 8 Freeways, Shopping Malls, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Grocery Stores, Public Transit, & Much More!

Aztec Recreation Center (0.5 miles)
Viejas Arena (1.1 miles)
SDSU Library (1.1 miles)
Starbucks (1.0 mile)
Fraternity Row (0.4 miles)

SHOPPING CENTERS:
College Grove Center
Fenton Marketplace (Ikea, Costco, Lowes, and many more!)

We welcome pets!

**Renters Insurance will be required**

Tenant Pays: SDGE, Water & Sewer, Cable & Internet
Landlord Pays: Trash Pickup, Landscape

Questions are welcome!

Office line: 619-992-3255

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

(RLNE5102134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

