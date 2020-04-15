5388 Redding Rd

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House - Beautifully remodeled home within walking distance of SDSU and public transit lines. This spacious residence includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large backyard to relax and enjoy the San Diego weather. Located in the College West area next to College Heights, this central property is sure to have quick access to everything you could possibly need.



Call our office to schedule a showing! 619-992-3255



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $2,995

Parking: 2 car garage

Lease Duration: 9 months

Deposit: $2,995

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



KEY FEATURES



Freshly painted

Hardwood flooring throughout

Large backyard

Office/Study Space aside from the 4 bedrooms

Solar Panels to drastically reduce electricity bill

In home laundry



SURROUNDING AREA



Easy Access to Freeway, Minutes Away From the 15 & 8 Freeways, Shopping Malls, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Grocery Stores, Public Transit, & Much More!



Aztec Recreation Center (0.5 miles)

Viejas Arena (1.1 miles)

SDSU Library (1.1 miles)

Starbucks (1.0 mile)

Fraternity Row (0.4 miles)



SHOPPING CENTERS:

College Grove Center

Fenton Marketplace (Ikea, Costco, Lowes, and many more!)



We welcome pets!



**Renters Insurance will be required**



Tenant Pays: SDGE, Water & Sewer, Cable & Internet

Landlord Pays: Trash Pickup, Landscape



Questions are welcome!



Office line: 619-992-3255



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



