All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5356 Caminito Velasquez.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5356 Caminito Velasquez
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

5356 Caminito Velasquez

5356 Caminito Velasquez · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5356 Caminito Velasquez, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Tierrasanta - Stunning 4bd/2ba Townhome with 2 Car Garage! - Lovely two story townhome, spacious with canyon views!

Newer, Upgraded Kitchen
Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops
Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Gas Range, Built In Microwave, & Dishwasher

Updated Bathrooms with Quartz Counter Tops
Beautiful Tile and Carpet
Newer Cabinetry, Sinks, Fixtures, and Toilets Throughout

Large Bedrooms
Spacious Living Area
Outside Patio Great for Entertaining

Community Amenities Include: Clubhouse, Pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis Courts

Tenant Pays SDGE, Water/Sewer
Owner Pays Trash
Deposit: $3300
Application Fee: $30

Call/Text Dustyn for private showing (760) 994-6430

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management, CA DRE License #01992010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3876338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5356 Caminito Velasquez have any available units?
5356 Caminito Velasquez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5356 Caminito Velasquez have?
Some of 5356 Caminito Velasquez's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5356 Caminito Velasquez currently offering any rent specials?
5356 Caminito Velasquez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 Caminito Velasquez pet-friendly?
No, 5356 Caminito Velasquez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5356 Caminito Velasquez offer parking?
Yes, 5356 Caminito Velasquez offers parking.
Does 5356 Caminito Velasquez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5356 Caminito Velasquez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 Caminito Velasquez have a pool?
Yes, 5356 Caminito Velasquez has a pool.
Does 5356 Caminito Velasquez have accessible units?
No, 5356 Caminito Velasquez does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 Caminito Velasquez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5356 Caminito Velasquez has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University