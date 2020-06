5330 Reservoir Dr

Amenities

FOUR BEDROOM, TWO AND A HALF BATHROOM TOWNHOME, MONTEZUMA TOWNHOME COMPLEX. Walk to SDSU! 5 MINUTE WALK TO TROLLEY. 1 TROLLEY STOP AWAY FROM SDSU. FEATURES 1850 SQ FEET OF LIVING SPACE, TWO SEPARATE PORCHES/BALCONIES, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, POOL/JACUZZI, TENNIS COURTS, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED AND MAINTAINED GROUNDS. WALKING DISTANCE TO TROLLEY, SDSU, AND RESTAURANTS. NEWLY PAINTED UNIT WITH NEWER FLOORING, COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. QUIET AND SERENE LANDSCAPED HILLSIDE BEHIND UNIT FOR PRIVACY.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

