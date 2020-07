532 21st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking key fob access pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce14b840f3 ---- 264 *AREA & ZIP CODE Sherman Heights: 92102 *PROPERTY TYPE Apartment building *LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms) Month to month ,Six Months or One Year *SECURITY DEPOSIT One month\'s rent *RENT: First Month Same as monthly rent *REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN Flooring might not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Painting might not be done. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed.Habitability items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r) *------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) ------------- *CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers *GROSS INCOME:2.75XRENT(All co-applicants&50%co-signers) *NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 1 . *LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord . RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance) . *NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside residence and any common area) . ASSISTIVE ANIMALS OK ? Verified assistive animals are always allowed. . PETS ? If you have a pet that is not a dog or cat see s.sdcpm.com/pets No Pets . SECTION 8 OK ? Yes . LANDSCAPING Landlord . LANDSCAPING: WATERING Landlord . WATER Landlord . SEWER Same as Water . GAS & ELECTRIC Landlord . TRASH Landlord (By City of San Diego) . OTHER REQUIREMENTS Do not remove or unplug the smarthub at any time . *-------------------OTHER INFORMATION------------------------ . AIR CONDITIONING ? No . ALARM ? No alarm . BALCONY ? No . BBQ ? No . BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS) na . BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS) 5 1/2\' X 7 1/2\' . BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS) NONE . BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED? Yes . BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS 18 1/2\' X 7 1/2\' . BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS na . BREAKFAST BAR ? No . CEILINGS TYPE 8FT (STANDARD) . CEILING FANS ? Yes . CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION No . COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen) Formica . DECK ? No . DINING ROOM ? No . DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS NONE . DISHWASHER ? No . DRYER ? No dryer or hookups . ELEVATOR ? No . FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS Na . FIREPLACE ? No . FLOOR LEVEL Top level of two floors . FLOORING All tile . FRIDGE Provided by landlord . GARBAGE DISPOSAL ? No . GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area) YES: CODE . GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ? No . HALL: DIMENSIONS No Hall . HEATING TYPE Electric: Wall . HOA:NAME NO HOA . HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL NO HOA . KEYLESS ENTRY ? No . KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS 9 \'X 8\' . INTERCOM ? No . LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS No Laundry room . LIVING ROOM ? No . LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS No living room . LOCATION OF UNIT Top left . LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET 1764 . MAIL BOX:LOCATION Front of building . Left next unit #2 . MAIL BOX: # ? . MICROWAVE ? Built in . PANTRY ? No . PARKING:TYPE Street Parking only . PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND # na . PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ? NO . PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS) NONE . PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage) 0 (Street Parking only) . PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS ? . PARKING:LOCATION Street parking only . PARKING:SPACE PLAN No . PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ? NO . PARKING:GUEST(RULES) No guest parking . PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s) No guest parking . PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ? No guest parking . PATIO ? Yes . POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED No . SCHOOL: DISTRICT San Diego Unified . SCHOOL: HIGH SAN DIEGO COMPLEX . SCHOOL:MIDDLE ROOSEVELT . SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY SHERMAN . SPRINKLERS ? No . STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION No . STOVE Gas 20 inch . TENNIS COURTS ? No . VIEW No . WALK TO PARK ? Yes . WASHER ? No washer or hookups . WATER HEATER Gas . WINDOWS Open side by side . WINDOWS:COVERINGS Blinds : No changes scheduled . YARD ? Common area back yard . YEAR BUILT 1900