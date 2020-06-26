All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

5290 Waring Rd

5290 Waring Road · No Longer Available
Location

5290 Waring Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waring Road - Property Id: 122314

A nicely maintained house in desirable Allied Gardens waiting for a nice family. Remodeled with upgraded appliances, hardwood floors, new carpet and completely painted throughout. 4 generous bedrooms with 2 baths. Kitchen island with lots of cabinets in an open floor plan. Very neat and easily maintained yard, with landscape maintenance and water utility paid by landlord. Two car garage, with plenty of cabinet storage space. Washer/Dryer on premises and a new 40 gallon water heater.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/122314p
Property Id 122314

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5026454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5290 Waring Rd have any available units?
5290 Waring Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5290 Waring Rd have?
Some of 5290 Waring Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5290 Waring Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5290 Waring Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5290 Waring Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5290 Waring Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5290 Waring Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5290 Waring Rd offers parking.
Does 5290 Waring Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5290 Waring Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5290 Waring Rd have a pool?
No, 5290 Waring Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5290 Waring Rd have accessible units?
No, 5290 Waring Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5290 Waring Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5290 Waring Rd has units with dishwashers.
