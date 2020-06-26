5290 Waring Rd

Amenities

A nicely maintained house in desirable Allied Gardens waiting for a nice family. Remodeled with upgraded appliances, hardwood floors, new carpet and completely painted throughout. 4 generous bedrooms with 2 baths. Kitchen island with lots of cabinets in an open floor plan. Very neat and easily maintained yard, with landscape maintenance and water utility paid by landlord. Two car garage, with plenty of cabinet storage space. Washer/Dryer on premises and a new 40 gallon water heater.

No Pets Allowed



