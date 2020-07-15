5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-Story in Villa Monterey - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Tierrasanta. Located minutes off the 15 and Clairemont Mesa Blvd in the lovely Villa Monterey community. Spacious two level townhome with over 1,500 square feet. Brand new paint throughout, new carpet and new tile in guest bath. Nice newer solid surface floods throughout lower level. Newer appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Attached 2 car garage with opener. Full size washer/dryer in laundry room off kitchen. Private patio off dining area with storage closet. Plenty of additional storage. Complex features 3 pools, spa, and tennis courts. Centrally located, 15 minutes to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and beaches.

Sorry, no pets accepted. One year lease. Available NOW!



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Pets Allowed



