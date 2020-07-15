All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba

5250 Caminito Aruba · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5250 Caminito Aruba, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-Story in Villa Monterey - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Tierrasanta. Located minutes off the 15 and Clairemont Mesa Blvd in the lovely Villa Monterey community. Spacious two level townhome with over 1,500 square feet. Brand new paint throughout, new carpet and new tile in guest bath. Nice newer solid surface floods throughout lower level. Newer appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Attached 2 car garage with opener. Full size washer/dryer in laundry room off kitchen. Private patio off dining area with storage closet. Plenty of additional storage. Complex features 3 pools, spa, and tennis courts. Centrally located, 15 minutes to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and beaches.
Sorry, no pets accepted. One year lease. Available NOW!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba have any available units?
5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba have?
Some of 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba pet-friendly?
No, 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba offer parking?
Yes, 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba offers parking.
Does 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba have a pool?
Yes, 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba has a pool.
Does 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba have accessible units?
No, 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 Caminito Aruba - Caminito Aruba has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92106
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University