Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

The House with the View! 6/mo Lease and then Month to Month! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths home in Encanto. It offers a great view of San Miguel mountain. With original wooden floors and a spacious back yard. There is no washer/dryer in the unit or hookups. This home is offered on a 6-month lease than a month to month after.



No Pets, please.



Please fill out our free application in order to view it.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4707098)