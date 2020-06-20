5248 Brockbank Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath 1624 sq ft home walking distance to San Diego State!!! - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1624 sq ft home walking distance to San Diego State!!! Freshly painted inside and out. Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors in the bedrooms, spacious living room with fireplace, large dining room area and kitchen, plus a nice outside patio in the back yard. Home also features a Dishwasher, Disposal, Garage Door Opener, Range/Oven, Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer. Very close to area shops, restaurants and SDSU. Permit parking on one side of the street. Feel free to park in the driveway or across the street.



(RLNE5066877)