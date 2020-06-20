All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5248 Brockbank Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5248 Brockbank Pl
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

5248 Brockbank Pl

5248 Brockbank Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5248 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath 1624 sq ft home walking distance to San Diego State!!! - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1624 sq ft home walking distance to San Diego State!!! Freshly painted inside and out. Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors in the bedrooms, spacious living room with fireplace, large dining room area and kitchen, plus a nice outside patio in the back yard. Home also features a Dishwasher, Disposal, Garage Door Opener, Range/Oven, Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer. Very close to area shops, restaurants and SDSU. Permit parking on one side of the street. Feel free to park in the driveway or across the street.

(RLNE5066877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 Brockbank Pl have any available units?
5248 Brockbank Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 Brockbank Pl have?
Some of 5248 Brockbank Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 Brockbank Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Brockbank Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 Brockbank Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5248 Brockbank Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5248 Brockbank Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5248 Brockbank Pl offers parking.
Does 5248 Brockbank Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5248 Brockbank Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 Brockbank Pl have a pool?
No, 5248 Brockbank Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5248 Brockbank Pl have accessible units?
No, 5248 Brockbank Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 Brockbank Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5248 Brockbank Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University