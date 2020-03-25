All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5216 College Gardens Court
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

5216 College Gardens Court

5216 College Gardens Court · No Longer Available
Location

5216 College Gardens Court, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This property is currently in construction and being totally remodeled new kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, new windows, new flooring. Property is 3 blocks from Aquaplex near SDSU- - This home is a 4 bedroom + Bonus Room with 3 bathrooms. This home features large bedrooms and vaulted ceilings throughout. It is conveniently located on College Gardens Ct. just 3 blocks from the Aquaplex and the gym and super close to SDSU.

PLEASE CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO THIS PROPERTY WILL BE THE SAME

- https://vimeo.com/187916112

Bedroom Measurements:
Master Bedroom (#1): 13' 1 5/8" x 18
Bedroom #2: 14' 4 5/8" x 13' 6.5"
Bedroom #3: 13' 7/8" x 13' 8"
Bedroom #4: 13' x 13' 8"
Bedroom #5: 9' 6 7/8" x 12'
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 College Gardens Court have any available units?
5216 College Gardens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 College Gardens Court have?
Some of 5216 College Gardens Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 College Gardens Court currently offering any rent specials?
5216 College Gardens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 College Gardens Court pet-friendly?
No, 5216 College Gardens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5216 College Gardens Court offer parking?
Yes, 5216 College Gardens Court offers parking.
Does 5216 College Gardens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 College Gardens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 College Gardens Court have a pool?
No, 5216 College Gardens Court does not have a pool.
Does 5216 College Gardens Court have accessible units?
No, 5216 College Gardens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 College Gardens Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 College Gardens Court has units with dishwashers.

