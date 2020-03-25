5216 College Gardens Court

Amenities

This property is currently in construction and being totally remodeled new kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, new windows, new flooring. Property is 3 blocks from Aquaplex near SDSU- - This home is a 4 bedroom + Bonus Room with 3 bathrooms. This home features large bedrooms and vaulted ceilings throughout. It is conveniently located on College Gardens Ct. just 3 blocks from the Aquaplex and the gym and super close to SDSU.



PLEASE CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO THIS PROPERTY WILL BE THE SAME



- https://vimeo.com/187916112



Bedroom Measurements:

Master Bedroom (#1): 13' 1 5/8" x 18

Bedroom #2: 14' 4 5/8" x 13' 6.5"

Bedroom #3: 13' 7/8" x 13' 8"

Bedroom #4: 13' x 13' 8"

Bedroom #5: 9' 6 7/8" x 12'

