San Diego, CA
5196 Judson Way
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

5196 Judson Way

5196 Judson Way · No Longer Available
Location

5196 Judson Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home. Large backyard with artificial turf for low maintenance. -
Double pane windows
New cabinets and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, large pantry in kitchen perfect for storing extra items.
Beautiful plank flooring throughout the house.
Beautiful can lights in ceiling throughout the house.
Large master bathroom has been beautifully remodeled.
Garage with washer dryer hook up.
Central A/C
$3400 Rent
$3400 Deposit
Yes to dogs and cats with extra deposit $250

(RLNE5408035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5196 Judson Way have any available units?
5196 Judson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5196 Judson Way have?
Some of 5196 Judson Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5196 Judson Way currently offering any rent specials?
5196 Judson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5196 Judson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5196 Judson Way is pet friendly.
Does 5196 Judson Way offer parking?
Yes, 5196 Judson Way offers parking.
Does 5196 Judson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5196 Judson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5196 Judson Way have a pool?
No, 5196 Judson Way does not have a pool.
Does 5196 Judson Way have accessible units?
No, 5196 Judson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5196 Judson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5196 Judson Way has units with dishwashers.

