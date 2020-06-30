5196 Judson Way

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home. Large backyard with artificial turf for low maintenance. -
Double pane windows
New cabinets and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, large pantry in kitchen perfect for storing extra items.
Beautiful plank flooring throughout the house.
Beautiful can lights in ceiling throughout the house.
Large master bathroom has been beautifully remodeled.
Garage with washer dryer hook up.
Central A/C
$3400 Rent
$3400 Deposit
Yes to dogs and cats with extra deposit $250
(RLNE5408035)