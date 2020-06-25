All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 518 Arbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
518 Arbor Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

518 Arbor Drive

518 Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

518 Arbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
HILLCREST 2 Bedroom + Den/2.5 Bath Detached Rowhouse. AVAILABLE 07/06/2019. - FEATURES: 518 Arbor Drive, San Diego CA 92103. Rental amount is $3,400. This property is available 07/06/2019. Located in desirable Hillcrest, this detached 3-story Rowhome features 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2.5 baths, 1,661 square feet and 2-car attached garage. Street parking also available with Area A Residential Permit Parking per City of SD requirement. Tenant responsible for obtaining parking permit.

Gorgeous and immaculate 1,661sf detached end-unit Rowhome in secluded and quiet Hillcrest neighborhood. Open floor plan and high ceilings, with warm and contemporary finishes. Bright, and great natural light and lots of windows. Bamboo flooring throughout, and 2 bedrooms en-suites with travertine tile baths. Optional 3rd room can be office, guest bed, or studio. Large 700+sf outside deck that is your own to use and entertain. Large 2-car garage with storage and laundry.

Located in a secluded and quiet area in Hillcrest, close to UCSD and SCRIPPS Medical facilities, near restaurants, shopping, ,and public transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: None.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5002198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Arbor Drive have any available units?
518 Arbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Arbor Drive have?
Some of 518 Arbor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Arbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 Arbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Arbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Arbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 518 Arbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 518 Arbor Drive offers parking.
Does 518 Arbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Arbor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Arbor Drive have a pool?
No, 518 Arbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 518 Arbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 Arbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Arbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Arbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University