HILLCREST 2 Bedroom + Den/2.5 Bath Detached Rowhouse. AVAILABLE 07/06/2019. - FEATURES: 518 Arbor Drive, San Diego CA 92103. Rental amount is $3,400. This property is available 07/06/2019. Located in desirable Hillcrest, this detached 3-story Rowhome features 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2.5 baths, 1,661 square feet and 2-car attached garage. Street parking also available with Area A Residential Permit Parking per City of SD requirement. Tenant responsible for obtaining parking permit.



Gorgeous and immaculate 1,661sf detached end-unit Rowhome in secluded and quiet Hillcrest neighborhood. Open floor plan and high ceilings, with warm and contemporary finishes. Bright, and great natural light and lots of windows. Bamboo flooring throughout, and 2 bedrooms en-suites with travertine tile baths. Optional 3rd room can be office, guest bed, or studio. Large 700+sf outside deck that is your own to use and entertain. Large 2-car garage with storage and laundry.



Located in a secluded and quiet area in Hillcrest, close to UCSD and SCRIPPS Medical facilities, near restaurants, shopping, ,and public transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: None.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



