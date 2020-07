Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

AVAILABLE May 1st! Solar is included & Saves you a fortune. Very high end executive family home on a quiet street in Amador with pool and spa. This home is in Mint condition with tons of room for entertainment. Walk to some of the best schools in the state. 3 garage, AC, newer appliances, very nice upgrades, You will not be disappointed