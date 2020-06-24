5170 Orange Ave Apt 106

Amenities
Safe, clean, and in a great location!5170
Orange Ave, San Diego, CA, 92115
- freshly painted
- shaker kitchen cabinets
- 2 Bedroom 2 full bath
- Gated community in College Area
- Bus stop across the street
- Dedicated parking space in underground gated garage
- Central air conditioning
- Balcony view of park and golf course
- Washer dryer hookup, microwave, self cleaning gas oven, dish washer,
well mannered pets ok.
- Across the street from a 33 acre golf course and Public park full of green
rolling hills.
- Tennis courts
- Bacci ball and swimming pool in the park
- Near shopping, bus lines, schools, and many international restaurants
- Gas stove and extra large self cleaning gas oven
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Non-smoking
- Garbage disposal
- Stainless steel double sink
- Refrigerator with frost free freezer
- Lots of spacious cabinets and outlets.
- Google "colina park" vimeo to see area.
Call, text or email Elizabeth for showing. Call when you park at the park
next door, to let you in the gated community.
This area is recognized nationally as one of the most dramatic
redevelopment successes.
Please bring a government issued photo ID. We seek tenants looking to
maintain a safe, friendly and diverse community.
PLEASE USE THESE DIRECTIONS Find University Ave. and turn north
on 52nd.
From freeway 8 take Fairmount South to Montezuma Right on Collwood,
turn right on University and turn right on 52nd. Pass the 33 acre golf
course and park IN FRONT OF THE STOP sign. We are diagonal from the
end of the park at the Northwest corner of 52nd and Orange. Call for more
information.
From Freeway 15, go east on University, turn left on 52nd, pass the park
and golf course and PARK IN FRONT OF THE STOP SIGN. We are on
the Northwest corner of 52nd and Orange.