5170 Orange Ave Apt 106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Safe, clean, and in a great location!5170

Orange Ave, San Diego, CA, 92115

- freshly painted

- shaker kitchen cabinets

- 2 Bedroom 2 full bath

- Gated community in College Area

- Bus stop across the street

- Dedicated parking space in underground gated garage

- Central air conditioning

- Balcony view of park and golf course

- Washer dryer hookup, microwave, self cleaning gas oven, dish washer,

well mannered pets ok.

- Across the street from a 33 acre golf course and Public park full of green

rolling hills.

- Tennis courts

- Bacci ball and swimming pool in the park

- Near shopping, bus lines, schools, and many international restaurants

- Gas stove and extra large self cleaning gas oven

- Microwave

- Dishwasher

- Non-smoking

- Garbage disposal

- Stainless steel double sink

- Refrigerator with frost free freezer

- Lots of spacious cabinets and outlets.

- Google "colina park" vimeo to see area.

Call, text or email Elizabeth for showing. Call when you park at the park

next door, to let you in the gated community.

This area is recognized nationally as one of the most dramatic

redevelopment successes.

Please bring a government issued photo ID. We seek tenants looking to

maintain a safe, friendly and diverse community.

PLEASE USE THESE DIRECTIONS Find University Ave. and turn north

on 52nd.

From freeway 8 take Fairmount South to Montezuma Right on Collwood,

turn right on University and turn right on 52nd. Pass the 33 acre golf

course and park IN FRONT OF THE STOP sign. We are diagonal from the

end of the park at the Northwest corner of 52nd and Orange. Call for more

information.

From Freeway 15, go east on University, turn left on 52nd, pass the park

and golf course and PARK IN FRONT OF THE STOP SIGN. We are on

the Northwest corner of 52nd and Orange.