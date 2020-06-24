All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:57 AM

5170 Orange Ave Apt 106

5170 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5170 Orange Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Safe, clean, and in a great location!5170
Orange Ave, San Diego, CA, 92115
- freshly painted
- shaker kitchen cabinets
- 2 Bedroom 2 full bath
- Gated community in College Area
- Bus stop across the street
- Dedicated parking space in underground gated garage
- Central air conditioning
- Balcony view of park and golf course
- Washer dryer hookup, microwave, self cleaning gas oven, dish washer,
well mannered pets ok.
- Across the street from a 33 acre golf course and Public park full of green
rolling hills.
- Tennis courts
- Bacci ball and swimming pool in the park
- Near shopping, bus lines, schools, and many international restaurants
- Gas stove and extra large self cleaning gas oven
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Non-smoking
- Garbage disposal
- Stainless steel double sink
- Refrigerator with frost free freezer
- Lots of spacious cabinets and outlets.
- Google "colina park" vimeo to see area.
Call, text or email Elizabeth for showing. Call when you park at the park
next door, to let you in the gated community.
This area is recognized nationally as one of the most dramatic
redevelopment successes.
Please bring a government issued photo ID. We seek tenants looking to
maintain a safe, friendly and diverse community.
PLEASE USE THESE DIRECTIONS Find University Ave. and turn north
on 52nd.
From freeway 8 take Fairmount South to Montezuma Right on Collwood,
turn right on University and turn right on 52nd. Pass the 33 acre golf
course and park IN FRONT OF THE STOP sign. We are diagonal from the
end of the park at the Northwest corner of 52nd and Orange. Call for more
information.
From Freeway 15, go east on University, turn left on 52nd, pass the park
and golf course and PARK IN FRONT OF THE STOP SIGN. We are on
the Northwest corner of 52nd and Orange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 have any available units?
5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 have?
Some of 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 currently offering any rent specials?
5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 is pet friendly.
Does 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 offer parking?
Yes, 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 offers parking.
Does 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 have a pool?
Yes, 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 has a pool.
Does 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 have accessible units?
No, 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5170 Orange Ave Apt 106 has units with dishwashers.
