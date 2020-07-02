All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

5162 Abuela Dr.

5162 Abuela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5162 Abuela Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT TIERRASANTA HOME WITH PRIVATE PATIO AND PLENTY OF PARKING! - Welcome to Villa Portofino. This lovely community is located in the heart of San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood near the 52, 15 and 163 freeways. Great central location, get anywhere in San Diego County quickly. The open floorplan features 4 bedrooms (one conveniently located on the first floor), vaulted ceilings, fireplace, new kitchen appliances and new laminate floors. Enjoy San Diego evenings on your private patio as well as plenty of covered private parking (3 off-street carport spaces). Refrigerator included. Washer dryer hookups available in laundry room. Pets considered (with breed and size restrictions, additional deposit). SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5295106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5162 Abuela Dr. have any available units?
5162 Abuela Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5162 Abuela Dr. have?
Some of 5162 Abuela Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5162 Abuela Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5162 Abuela Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5162 Abuela Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5162 Abuela Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5162 Abuela Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5162 Abuela Dr. offers parking.
Does 5162 Abuela Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5162 Abuela Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5162 Abuela Dr. have a pool?
No, 5162 Abuela Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5162 Abuela Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5162 Abuela Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5162 Abuela Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5162 Abuela Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

