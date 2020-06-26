All apartments in San Diego
5074 La Dorna St

5074 La Dorna Street
Location

5074 La Dorna Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5 Bedroom with Pool in College Area!! - 5 Bedroom with all new tile and appliances, 3 Full Bathrooms with Pool, close to SDSU. New paint and tile floors. Pool Service and Trash Included. 2 Kitchens! 2 Beds and Office Upstairs with 2 Full Bathrooms. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom Downstairs.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, Refrigerator, and wet bar downstairs

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: 2 Story House with 2 car attached garage. New Paint. Dual Pane Windows, Carpet and Tile Flooring, Patio, Fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer Inside Unit. 1 Small Pet on Approval. No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE1832500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5074 La Dorna St have any available units?
5074 La Dorna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5074 La Dorna St have?
Some of 5074 La Dorna St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5074 La Dorna St currently offering any rent specials?
5074 La Dorna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5074 La Dorna St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5074 La Dorna St is pet friendly.
Does 5074 La Dorna St offer parking?
Yes, 5074 La Dorna St offers parking.
Does 5074 La Dorna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5074 La Dorna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5074 La Dorna St have a pool?
Yes, 5074 La Dorna St has a pool.
Does 5074 La Dorna St have accessible units?
No, 5074 La Dorna St does not have accessible units.
Does 5074 La Dorna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5074 La Dorna St does not have units with dishwashers.

