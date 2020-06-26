5074 La Dorna St

Amenities

5 Bedroom with Pool in College Area!! - 5 Bedroom with all new tile and appliances, 3 Full Bathrooms with Pool, close to SDSU. New paint and tile floors. Pool Service and Trash Included. 2 Kitchens! 2 Beds and Office Upstairs with 2 Full Bathrooms. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom Downstairs.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, Refrigerator, and wet bar downstairs



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: 2 Story House with 2 car attached garage. New Paint. Dual Pane Windows, Carpet and Tile Flooring, Patio, Fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer Inside Unit. 1 Small Pet on Approval. No Smoking.



One Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



