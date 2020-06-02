All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5071 63rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5071 63rd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

5071 63rd Street

5071 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5071 63rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms plus Den, 3 bathrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile, laminate wood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5071 63rd Street have any available units?
5071 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5071 63rd Street have?
Some of 5071 63rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5071 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5071 63rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5071 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5071 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5071 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5071 63rd Street offers parking.
Does 5071 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5071 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5071 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 5071 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5071 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 5071 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5071 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5071 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University