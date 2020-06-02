Rent Calculator
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM
5071 63rd Street
5071 63rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5071 63rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms plus Den, 3 bathrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile, laminate wood flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5071 63rd Street have any available units?
5071 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5071 63rd Street have?
Some of 5071 63rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5071 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5071 63rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5071 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5071 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5071 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5071 63rd Street offers parking.
Does 5071 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5071 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5071 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 5071 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5071 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 5071 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5071 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5071 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
