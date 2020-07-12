448 Apartments for rent in Linda Vista, San Diego, CA

AL
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:09am
1 Unit Available
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1033 sqft
Quiet, comfortable living with large pool and hot tub. Recently renovated homes that offer ample storage space, private patio or balcony, appliances, and cool air conditioning. Relaxing community with an on-site gym, close to conveniences.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6780 Friars Rd #326
6780 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor one bedroom at The Franciscan condos of Fashion Valley - Located in the quiet back section of the complex. This unit features great mountain views, granite kitchen, large living room, dining room, and nice walk-in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2573 Ulric St 12
2573 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238404 3 bed, 2 bath apartment! Renovated! MUST SEE! Come by and take a look at your new home!! Walk distance to schools, parks and shopping. Freeway access 3 blocks away.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6985 Camino Revueltos
6985 Caminito Revueltos, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1501 sqft
3BD 3BA Split Level Condo located in Mission Valley - **AVAIL NOW** Must see this beautiful 3BD 3BA recently renovated split level condo located in Mission Valley, 1 car garage and 1 car carport, beautiful views from the back private patio

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7243 Camino Degrazia #55
7243 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1172 sqft
Great 2/2 condo with A/C plus loft! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE!!! This bright 2/2 condo plus loft is ready for move-in. Extra loft provides extra space for an office or added living space.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1525 Northrim Court Unit 240
1525 Northrim Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1092 sqft
2 BR / 2 Bath Condo - Fireplace, In-Unit W/D, Pvt Deck + Garage! *FREE OCTOBER* - This 1,092 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including a master bath), fireplace, and a large kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:56am
1 Unit Available
6555 High Knoll Road
6555 High Knoll Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,475
1687 sqft
No AC. nice 4 bedroom in Linda Vista Close to all. Nice backyard in this centrally located charmer! Upgraded throughout this Linda Vista home is ready to move in. 2 car garage, large backyard for entertaining. Granite counters.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 River Vista Row Unit
1280 River Vista Row, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
1280 River Vista Row Unit - #123 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom in North Rim Complex - This 2-bedroom 1-bathroom is located in the North Rim complex. The first level is the one car garage, second level is the kitchen, living room and balcony.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2287 Dunlop St. 07
2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Newly Renovated w/Private Balcony! Move in 7/10! - Property Id: 313863 Welcome Home! 2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111 #07 $1,700.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6522 Kelly St.
6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
918 sqft
2 Story Townhome w/Large Yard! Available TODAY! - Property Id: 313717 Welcome Home! 6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA 92111 $2400.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2482 Sendero Way
2482 Sendero Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
3 bedroom Condo - This condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located next to the mountain with a good breeze located toward the end of the street. Has 2 parking spots, jacuzzi bathtub upstairs, fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Linda Vista
1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
7 Units Available
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
26 Units Available
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
2 Units Available
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor space and convenience with a patio or balcony and walk-in closets in every unit. Amenities include pool and parking. Close to Kearny Moto Park with easy access to Interstate-805 and the Cabrillo Freeway.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
913 sqft
Incredible, modern community near Tecolote Canyon Natural Park. Stunning views. On-site amenities include yoga studio, tennis court, media room, hot tub and basketball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
32 Units Available
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1125 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhouses with upgraded interiors and plenty of extra storage. Sun-filled and quiet. Community has five swimming pools, outdoor BBQs and fitness center. Close to 163 and 805 freeways.
1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:19pm
13 Units Available
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life at Aquatera, truly is coming home and getting away all at once. Enter the gates and you know youve escaped. Waterfalls, fountains and beautiful, natural plants soothe your eyes.
1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
14 Units Available
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,648
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and Highway 163. Updated interiors with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. On-site amenities include a playground, grill area, garages, gym and luxury pool.
1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:32am
$
9 Units Available
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
12 Units Available
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
550 sqft
Living here means living in the heart of the best of San Diego. Spacious, airy floor plans create a tranquil atmosphere. Sundeck, clubhouse and fitness center provide the best amenities for SoCal living.
1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
30 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,699
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1183 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
Apartment features include ceiling fans, dishwasher and amazing views. Community amenities include laundry, on-site management, parking, swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities and online bill pay.
1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
992 sqft
YouTube videos available for leasing tours! Contact our office today for more details! Amenity Package Includes Solar generated electricity in the common areas, solar generated heat in the pool and spa, recycling practices, weather based
1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from San Diego Mesa College. Apartments include bathtub, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers e-payments, on-site laundry, a pool, and parking.
Linda Vista
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Linda Vista offers renters access and affordability, all in a scenic and central location. This suburban community has unbeatable highway access and is close to downtown, beaches, and plenty of family-friendly fun.

Transportation

  • SR 163
  • I-8
  • I-5
  • I-805

Demographic

  • Families and married couples
  • Commuters

Contains:

  • University of San Diego
  • Sam Snead All American Golf Course
  • Kearny Mesa Recreation Center

Close to:

  • San Diego Mesa College
  • Fashion Valley Mall
  • Mission Bay
  • Riverwalk Golf Club
  • Tecolote Canyon Natural Park
  • Pacific Beach

Linda Vista in three words: diverse, relaxed, family-friendly

Living in Linda Vista

Linda Vista is more than just the “pretty view” it’s named after. This centrally located suburb has easy access to 4 major freeways so you’re never more than 15 minutes away from all of the San Diego fun. This family-friendly community is home to several golf courses, multiple schools, San Diego’s largest mall, and just a few minutes away from SeaWorld and other Mission Bay attractions. Renting a Linda Vista apartment means you’re in the middle of it all without paying downtown prices. Although there are 2 college campuses surrounding Linda Vista, it’s not a rowdy college town, so you can enjoy relaxing in this peaceful community.

Renting in Linda Vista, San Diego

If you’re looking for a comfortable place to rent that’s budget-friendly, take a look at Linda Vista apartments. Linda Vista is one of the few remaining places where you can find a bay or canyon view without spending your whole paycheck on rent. In addition to striking views, Linda Vista apartments are comfortably appointed, and most older complexes have been recently renovated. If you work in Mission Valley, consider renting in the Linda Vista apartments along Friars Rd. These apartments are also walking distance to Fashion Valley Mall and the running trails along the San Diego River. If your commute takes you north to La Jolla or Sorrento Valley, explore the apartments and condos near Kearny High School just south of the 805/163 interchange. For families who want more space and privacy, there are single-family homes available to rent in Linda Vista too. Many of the homes with bay views are being remodeled and sold at higher prices, so the competition for rental houses can be steep.

Things to do in Linda Vista

Linda Vista is a culturally diverse neighborhood, and you’ll see this reflected in local shops and restaurants. This diversity is really celebrated at the annual Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair and Parade. The fair has a Kids Zone, International Food Court, and features folk artists in the World Arts Village. There are plenty of family-friendly activities in Linda Vista during the rest of the year too. Both the Kearny Mesa and Linda Vista Rec Centers offer sports leagues and parks for children to enjoy. For adults who want to get outside and play, you can choose to spend a day at any of the three golf courses in the area: Tecolote Canyon, Sam Snead All American, or Riverwalk Golf Club. The whole family will enjoy being just 5 minutes away from the ultimate staycation at Mission Bay. Whether you’re spending the day at SeaWorld, Belmont Park, or Mission Beach, it’s the perfect way to unwind on the weekends. One of the area’s biggest destinations is Fashion Valley Mall, right along the southern border of Linda Vista. As San Diego’s largest mall, it has every type of shop you can imagine, ranging from premier luxury boutiques to major retailers like The Container Store and H&M.

If you’re interested in renting in Linda Vista, now is an excellent time to explore your options. Rents are surprisingly low right now given the neighborhood’s central location, but rates are starting to increase. Living in a Linda Vista apartment allows for easy access to the whole city, making it a great choice for couples who commute to different parts of town. All of the kid-friendly activities make Linda Vista an ideal fit for families too. Find your perfect Linda Vista apartment, and enjoy your beautiful new view.

