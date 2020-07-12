448 Apartments for rent in Linda Vista, San Diego, CA
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 4
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 51
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 31
1 of 36
1 of 15
1 of 44
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 18
Linda Vista offers renters access and affordability, all in a scenic and central location. This suburban community has unbeatable highway access and is close to downtown, beaches, and plenty of family-friendly fun.
Transportation
- SR 163
- I-8
- I-5
- I-805
Demographic
- Families and married couples
- Commuters
Contains:
- University of San Diego
- Sam Snead All American Golf Course
- Kearny Mesa Recreation Center
Close to:
- San Diego Mesa College
- Fashion Valley Mall
- Mission Bay
- Riverwalk Golf Club
- Tecolote Canyon Natural Park
- Pacific Beach
Linda Vista in three words: diverse, relaxed, family-friendly
Linda Vista is more than just the “pretty view” it’s named after. This centrally located suburb has easy access to 4 major freeways so you’re never more than 15 minutes away from all of the San Diego fun. This family-friendly community is home to several golf courses, multiple schools, San Diego’s largest mall, and just a few minutes away from SeaWorld and other Mission Bay attractions. Renting a Linda Vista apartment means you’re in the middle of it all without paying downtown prices. Although there are 2 college campuses surrounding Linda Vista, it’s not a rowdy college town, so you can enjoy relaxing in this peaceful community.
If you’re looking for a comfortable place to rent that’s budget-friendly, take a look at Linda Vista apartments. Linda Vista is one of the few remaining places where you can find a bay or canyon view without spending your whole paycheck on rent. In addition to striking views, Linda Vista apartments are comfortably appointed, and most older complexes have been recently renovated. If you work in Mission Valley, consider renting in the Linda Vista apartments along Friars Rd. These apartments are also walking distance to Fashion Valley Mall and the running trails along the San Diego River. If your commute takes you north to La Jolla or Sorrento Valley, explore the apartments and condos near Kearny High School just south of the 805/163 interchange. For families who want more space and privacy, there are single-family homes available to rent in Linda Vista too. Many of the homes with bay views are being remodeled and sold at higher prices, so the competition for rental houses can be steep.
Linda Vista is a culturally diverse neighborhood, and you’ll see this reflected in local shops and restaurants. This diversity is really celebrated at the annual Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair and Parade. The fair has a Kids Zone, International Food Court, and features folk artists in the World Arts Village. There are plenty of family-friendly activities in Linda Vista during the rest of the year too. Both the Kearny Mesa and Linda Vista Rec Centers offer sports leagues and parks for children to enjoy. For adults who want to get outside and play, you can choose to spend a day at any of the three golf courses in the area: Tecolote Canyon, Sam Snead All American, or Riverwalk Golf Club. The whole family will enjoy being just 5 minutes away from the ultimate staycation at Mission Bay. Whether you’re spending the day at SeaWorld, Belmont Park, or Mission Beach, it’s the perfect way to unwind on the weekends. One of the area’s biggest destinations is Fashion Valley Mall, right along the southern border of Linda Vista. As San Diego’s largest mall, it has every type of shop you can imagine, ranging from premier luxury boutiques to major retailers like The Container Store and H&M.
If you’re interested in renting in Linda Vista, now is an excellent time to explore your options. Rents are surprisingly low right now given the neighborhood’s central location, but rates are starting to increase. Living in a Linda Vista apartment allows for easy access to the whole city, making it a great choice for couples who commute to different parts of town. All of the kid-friendly activities make Linda Vista an ideal fit for families too. Find your perfect Linda Vista apartment, and enjoy your beautiful new view.