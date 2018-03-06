All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 29 2019

506 62nd st unit 4

506 62nd St · No Longer Available
Location

506 62nd St, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome For Rent | **MOVE IN SPECIAL** - Great opportunity to rent this townhome in San Diego with a two car garage. ***We are offering $200 off first months rent IF YOU SIGN A LEASE TO START October 1st, 2019*****

This townhome has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, attached two car garage. New paint throughout entire unit. Beautiful wood floors with new white trim. Hook-ups for washer dyer in the garage.

Located in a gated community. It is centrally located in San Diego, convenient access to freeways 805 and 94. Close to banking, restaurants and shopping.

Please fill out a FREE application to hold your spot in line for viewings.

(RLNE4979425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 62nd st unit 4 have any available units?
506 62nd st unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 506 62nd st unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
506 62nd st unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 62nd st unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 506 62nd st unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 506 62nd st unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 506 62nd st unit 4 offers parking.
Does 506 62nd st unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 62nd st unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 62nd st unit 4 have a pool?
No, 506 62nd st unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 506 62nd st unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 506 62nd st unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 62nd st unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 62nd st unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 62nd st unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 62nd st unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
