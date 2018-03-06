506 62nd st unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhome For Rent | **MOVE IN SPECIAL** - Great opportunity to rent this townhome in San Diego with a two car garage. ***We are offering $200 off first months rent IF YOU SIGN A LEASE TO START October 1st, 2019*****



This townhome has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, attached two car garage. New paint throughout entire unit. Beautiful wood floors with new white trim. Hook-ups for washer dyer in the garage.



Located in a gated community. It is centrally located in San Diego, convenient access to freeways 805 and 94. Close to banking, restaurants and shopping.



Please fill out a FREE application to hold your spot in line for viewings.



