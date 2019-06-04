All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5051 Zimmer Cove

5051 Zimmer Cove · No Longer Available
Location

5051 Zimmer Cove, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Carmel Valley Beauty - Gorgeous two-story home on desirable cul-de-sac in prestigious Carmel Valley. This home is filled with pleasure and pride to live and entertain in due to its many amenities: tall double-door tiled entryway, eye-catching and winding staircase, step down living room with gas fireplace, and wood flooring; spacious dining room also has wood floors with French doors leading to the private backyard with inviting pool and patio. Kitchen comes with convenient center island, granite counter tops, built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove top, double ovens plus microwave; tiled floors. A second set of French doors leads to backyard from large family room with built-in bar, sink, and wine cooler. There is also a downstairs bedroom with bath, wood floors, and ceiling fan. Laundry room is located downstairs with deep sink. Half bath downstairs has tile flooring. The beautiful staircase is carpeted and leads to four bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms are carpeted except for one front bedroom which has wood flooring and connected full bathroom. Master bedroom features a double door entrance, carpets, step up large area for the bed and side tables, and a seating area in front of fireplace, which also shows through to the master bathroom. Bathroom has tile floors, separate toilet area, large jet tub, tiled and separate shower, and double sinks. Closet is a spacious walk-in with built-ins. There is a 3-car garage as well as 2 A/C units.
Pets are negotiable

Available

Tenant to pay for gas, electricity, water, trash, cable, phone. Rent includes pool and landscape service.

Owner requires first and last months rent plus deposit. Deposit is $6550

For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE3702404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

