All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5032 Dubois Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5032 Dubois Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5032 Dubois Drive

5032 Dubois Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5032 Dubois Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
All the bathrooms & kitchen fully remodeled, feels like moving to the brand new house, easy to show! Tenant is responsible for all the utilities. Security Deposit is the same as first month rent. Ready to move in...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Dubois Drive have any available units?
5032 Dubois Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Dubois Drive have?
Some of 5032 Dubois Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Dubois Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Dubois Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Dubois Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Dubois Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5032 Dubois Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Dubois Drive does offer parking.
Does 5032 Dubois Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Dubois Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Dubois Drive have a pool?
No, 5032 Dubois Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Dubois Drive have accessible units?
No, 5032 Dubois Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Dubois Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 Dubois Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University