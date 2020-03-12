All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5008 Faber Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5008 Faber Way
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

5008 Faber Way

5008 Faber Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5008 Faber Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 Bedroom College Area House! - Great College Area 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house! 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer, large open living room with fireplace opens onto private patio, charming kitchen. Pets considered! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4159007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Faber Way have any available units?
5008 Faber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Faber Way have?
Some of 5008 Faber Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Faber Way currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Faber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Faber Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Faber Way is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Faber Way offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Faber Way offers parking.
Does 5008 Faber Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 Faber Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Faber Way have a pool?
No, 5008 Faber Way does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Faber Way have accessible units?
No, 5008 Faber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Faber Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 Faber Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University