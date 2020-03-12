5008 Faber Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Adorable 3 Bedroom College Area House! - Great College Area 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house! 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer, large open living room with fireplace opens onto private patio, charming kitchen. Pets considered! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4159007)