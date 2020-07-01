All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4986 Juneberry Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4986 Juneberry Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

4986 Juneberry Court

4986 Juneberry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4986 Juneberry Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Gorgeous Must See Townhouse in Boardwalk @ Spectrum!!! - Boasting 1,600 esf. this home offers a spacious and open concept main living area including kitchen, dining room, and living room. Travertine flooring throughout the main floor. Kitchen appliances includes refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher. Fantastic balcony off the kitchen. Living room includes a fireplace and lots of natural light.

Upstairs you will find the laundry area with plenty of cabinet space and a full size washer & dryer. Both bedrooms include attached bathrooms.

The house also includes an attached 2 car tandem garage and a separate storage room.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, WiFi. Owner pays trash and HOA dues.

RENT: $2,850 per month
Security Deposit: $2,850.00

1 Small Dog OR Cat allowed with size and breed restrictions. Additional Deposit Required.

Available NOW

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $5,700 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

(RLNE5569700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4986 Juneberry Court have any available units?
4986 Juneberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4986 Juneberry Court have?
Some of 4986 Juneberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4986 Juneberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
4986 Juneberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4986 Juneberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4986 Juneberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 4986 Juneberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 4986 Juneberry Court offers parking.
Does 4986 Juneberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4986 Juneberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4986 Juneberry Court have a pool?
No, 4986 Juneberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 4986 Juneberry Court have accessible units?
No, 4986 Juneberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4986 Juneberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4986 Juneberry Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University