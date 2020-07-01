4986 Juneberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Gorgeous Must See Townhouse in Boardwalk @ Spectrum!!! - Boasting 1,600 esf. this home offers a spacious and open concept main living area including kitchen, dining room, and living room. Travertine flooring throughout the main floor. Kitchen appliances includes refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher. Fantastic balcony off the kitchen. Living room includes a fireplace and lots of natural light.



Upstairs you will find the laundry area with plenty of cabinet space and a full size washer & dryer. Both bedrooms include attached bathrooms.



The house also includes an attached 2 car tandem garage and a separate storage room.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, WiFi. Owner pays trash and HOA dues.



RENT: $2,850 per month

Security Deposit: $2,850.00



1 Small Dog OR Cat allowed with size and breed restrictions. Additional Deposit Required.



Available NOW



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $5,700 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



