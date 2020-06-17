4976 34th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Availability April 1, 2020 (approximately)



Adorable Craftsman Home!!! Great location in the heart of Normal Heights just off Adams Avenue. 2 generous sized bedrooms and 1 large bath. Absolutely amazing and recently remodeled throughout. Such a cute home with old school charm yet has upgraded appliances, new flooring, new paint inside and out, new updated hardware, detached 1-car garage, new windows and so, so much more! Large wrap around deck for entertaining and a fenced yard you can also enjoy. Convenient freeway access and well located for travel to most of San Diego.



Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included.



Parking -Detached 1-car garage. Plus driveway parking too.



RENT - $2595 per month includes regular landscape maintenance.



UTILITIES - Tenant pays all utilities.



Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422