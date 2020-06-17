All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4976 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4976 34th Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM

4976 34th Street

4976 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4976 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Availability April 1, 2020 (approximately)

Adorable Craftsman Home!!! Great location in the heart of Normal Heights just off Adams Avenue. 2 generous sized bedrooms and 1 large bath. Absolutely amazing and recently remodeled throughout. Such a cute home with old school charm yet has upgraded appliances, new flooring, new paint inside and out, new updated hardware, detached 1-car garage, new windows and so, so much more! Large wrap around deck for entertaining and a fenced yard you can also enjoy. Convenient freeway access and well located for travel to most of San Diego.

Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included.

Parking -Detached 1-car garage. Plus driveway parking too.

RENT - $2595 per month includes regular landscape maintenance.

UTILITIES - Tenant pays all utilities.

Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4976 34th Street have any available units?
4976 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4976 34th Street have?
Some of 4976 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4976 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4976 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4976 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4976 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4976 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4976 34th Street offers parking.
Does 4976 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4976 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4976 34th Street have a pool?
No, 4976 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4976 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 4976 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4976 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4976 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University