San Diego, CA
4965 Federal Boulevard
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

4965 Federal Boulevard

4965 Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4965 Federal Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92102
Webster

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An awesome charming home, open and full of natural light. 8 min to Gas Lamp/ Petco Field. 12 Min. to airport. 7 mile to Convention Cntr. Wonderful location, close to everything.; food, shopping, gas. Zoo and Balboa park less than 15 min. Beaches too! Charming home with awesome character. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath's, Original hard wood floors and natural lighting throughout. Huge Master room and 2 other rooms fit a Queen and dresser's perfectly, plenty big. Extra storage too in over sized closet/walk in. Ceiling fans and AC. Covered outdoor patio; front and back allows you to truly relax More pic's coming soon. Tenant pays for utilities and water. No pets. Trash paid for by city. Garage is not for use of tenant and is private storage for landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4965 Federal Boulevard have any available units?
4965 Federal Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4965 Federal Boulevard have?
Some of 4965 Federal Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4965 Federal Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4965 Federal Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 Federal Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4965 Federal Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4965 Federal Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4965 Federal Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4965 Federal Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 Federal Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 Federal Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4965 Federal Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4965 Federal Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4965 Federal Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 Federal Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4965 Federal Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

