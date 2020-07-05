4965 Federal Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

An awesome charming home, open and full of natural light. 8 min to Gas Lamp/ Petco Field. 12 Min. to airport. 7 mile to Convention Cntr. Wonderful location, close to everything.; food, shopping, gas. Zoo and Balboa park less than 15 min. Beaches too! Charming home with awesome character. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath's, Original hard wood floors and natural lighting throughout. Huge Master room and 2 other rooms fit a Queen and dresser's perfectly, plenty big. Extra storage too in over sized closet/walk in. Ceiling fans and AC. Covered outdoor patio; front and back allows you to truly relax More pic's coming soon. Tenant pays for utilities and water. No pets. Trash paid for by city. Garage is not for use of tenant and is private storage for landlord.