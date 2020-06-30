4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gated OCEAN BEACH Townhome! - PERFECTLY LOCATED GATED OCEAN BEACH TOWNHOME!



This end unit gets TONS of natural light! This is a large 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Approx. 1100 sqft. There is a 2-car attached garage, updated kitchen , fireplace, washer and dryer, carpet and vinyl PLUS a patio!



Blocks from restaurants, beach and parks!



-Rent $2,900 - No dogs or cats of ANY size

-Security Deposit $3,000

-Tenants responsible for SDG&E, WE PAY WATER + TRASH



$35.00 Screening Fee PER Application



Monday-Friday Showings 9am - 4:15pm Please Call 858-488-1580 x105



(RLNE5788514)