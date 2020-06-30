All apartments in San Diego
4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3

4948 Voltaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

4948 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated OCEAN BEACH Townhome! - PERFECTLY LOCATED GATED OCEAN BEACH TOWNHOME!

This end unit gets TONS of natural light! This is a large 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Approx. 1100 sqft. There is a 2-car attached garage, updated kitchen , fireplace, washer and dryer, carpet and vinyl PLUS a patio!

Blocks from restaurants, beach and parks!

-Rent $2,900 - No dogs or cats of ANY size
-Security Deposit $3,000
-Tenants responsible for SDG&E, WE PAY WATER + TRASH

$35.00 Screening Fee PER Application

Monday-Friday Showings 9am - 4:15pm Please Call 858-488-1580 x105

(RLNE5788514)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 have any available units?
4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 have?
Some of 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 is not pet friendly.
Does 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4948 Voltaire St, Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
