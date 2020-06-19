Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal recently renovated

Charming, relaxing, upgraded One Bedroom/One Bathroom fully detached beach cottage one block to the shore in beautiful and vibrant south Ocean Beach.



4940 Coronado Ave is located in south Ocean Beach only one block to the spectacular start of the Sunset Cliffs. South Ocean Beach is quiet and charming, while also only a short stroll to vibrant Newport Avenue and all of the fantastic surrounding restaurants, shops, bars, and breweries that Ocean Beach has to offer.



The property is an easy walk to specialty grocery stores including The Olive Tree Market, Apple Tree Market, People's Organic Food Market, and Newport Ave's famous weekly Farmer's Market. The cottage is also close to Ocean Beach Community Park, Ocean Beach Park, Robb Field Ocean Beach Athletic Area, or just head south for spectacular views and hiking along Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. This home is also close to some highly rated schools such as Ocean Beach Elementary School, Pioneer Day School, and Warren-Walker School.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath recently renovated, fully detached cottage

- Professionally landscaped

- Porch and a patio



Community Features:

- On-site coin-operated laundry facility



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- A flat fee of 55.00 Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/4940-Coronado-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92107



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co



