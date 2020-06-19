All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4940 Coronado Ave

4940 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4940 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming, relaxing, upgraded One Bedroom/One Bathroom fully detached beach cottage one block to the shore in beautiful and vibrant south Ocean Beach.

4940 Coronado Ave is located in south Ocean Beach only one block to the spectacular start of the Sunset Cliffs. South Ocean Beach is quiet and charming, while also only a short stroll to vibrant Newport Avenue and all of the fantastic surrounding restaurants, shops, bars, and breweries that Ocean Beach has to offer.

The property is an easy walk to specialty grocery stores including The Olive Tree Market, Apple Tree Market, People's Organic Food Market, and Newport Ave's famous weekly Farmer's Market. The cottage is also close to Ocean Beach Community Park, Ocean Beach Park, Robb Field Ocean Beach Athletic Area, or just head south for spectacular views and hiking along Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. This home is also close to some highly rated schools such as Ocean Beach Elementary School, Pioneer Day School, and Warren-Walker School.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath recently renovated, fully detached cottage
- Professionally landscaped
- Porch and a patio

Community Features:
- On-site coin-operated laundry facility

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of 55.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/4940-Coronado-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92107

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5744088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 Coronado Ave have any available units?
4940 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4940 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 4940 Coronado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Coronado Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4940 Coronado Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4940 Coronado Ave offer parking?
No, 4940 Coronado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4940 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4940 Coronado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 4940 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4940 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 4940 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4940 Coronado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
