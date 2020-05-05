4939 Haight Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium available for rent in the Tribeca complex. This corner unit features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in washer/dryer, central A/C. The home has a lot of natural light and it has high ceilings. Unit has two balconies. It comes with a two-car garage and one guest parking. Garage has large additional space for storage. Complex offers a pool and a spa. Park is in walking distance. This ideal location places you within close proximity to malls, restaurants, shopping. Both Freeways 163 and 15 are within 5 minute drive. Unit is privately owned.



