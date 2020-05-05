All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4939 Haight Trl
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

4939 Haight Trl

4939 Haight Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4939 Haight Trl, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium available for rent in the Tribeca complex. This corner unit features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in washer/dryer, central A/C. The home has a lot of natural light and it has high ceilings. Unit has two balconies. It comes with a two-car garage and one guest parking. Garage has large additional space for storage. Complex offers a pool and a spa. Park is in walking distance. This ideal location places you within close proximity to malls, restaurants, shopping. Both Freeways 163 and 15 are within 5 minute drive. Unit is privately owned.

(RLNE4996432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 Haight Trl have any available units?
4939 Haight Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4939 Haight Trl have?
Some of 4939 Haight Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4939 Haight Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4939 Haight Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 Haight Trl pet-friendly?
No, 4939 Haight Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4939 Haight Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4939 Haight Trl offers parking.
Does 4939 Haight Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4939 Haight Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 Haight Trl have a pool?
Yes, 4939 Haight Trl has a pool.
Does 4939 Haight Trl have accessible units?
No, 4939 Haight Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 Haight Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4939 Haight Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
