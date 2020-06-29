All apartments in San Diego
4932 Del Monte Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:02 AM

4932 Del Monte Ave

4932 Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4932 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated, this light-filled 1-bedroom (plus bonus room/office), 1-bath Ocean Beach cottage is the front unit of a detached single story duplex, less than 2 blocks from the beach. Featuring new kitchen countertops, new chef's sink, new faucet, new garbage disposal, new stove, new microwave, new stainless steel refrigerator, new washer & dryer, all new paint throughout, new hardwood floors, new bathroom, new kitchen, new exterior & interior doors, a dedicated parking spot in back alley, a sunny, landscaped private backyard (including patio furniture) and a lush, fenced-in front lawn, this is coastal living at its best.

(RLNE5042198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Del Monte Ave have any available units?
4932 Del Monte Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Del Monte Ave have?
Some of 4932 Del Monte Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Del Monte Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Del Monte Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Del Monte Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4932 Del Monte Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4932 Del Monte Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4932 Del Monte Ave offers parking.
Does 4932 Del Monte Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4932 Del Monte Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Del Monte Ave have a pool?
No, 4932 Del Monte Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Del Monte Ave have accessible units?
No, 4932 Del Monte Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Del Monte Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4932 Del Monte Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
