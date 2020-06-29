4932 Del Monte Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated, this light-filled 1-bedroom (plus bonus room/office), 1-bath Ocean Beach cottage is the front unit of a detached single story duplex, less than 2 blocks from the beach. Featuring new kitchen countertops, new chef's sink, new faucet, new garbage disposal, new stove, new microwave, new stainless steel refrigerator, new washer & dryer, all new paint throughout, new hardwood floors, new bathroom, new kitchen, new exterior & interior doors, a dedicated parking spot in back alley, a sunny, landscaped private backyard (including patio furniture) and a lush, fenced-in front lawn, this is coastal living at its best.



(RLNE5042198)