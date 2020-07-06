All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

4924 64th Street

4924 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4924 64th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 people

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 64th Street have any available units?
4924 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4924 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4924 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4924 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4924 64th Street offer parking?
No, 4924 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4924 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 64th Street have a pool?
No, 4924 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4924 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 4924 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 64th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4924 64th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

