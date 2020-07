Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with private garage. Close to the 5 freeway, beaches, and local activities.



Fresh paint, granite counters, hard flooring throughout. Private back yard area.



This unit comes with a one car garage. Water and trash are included in the rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.