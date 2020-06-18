4901 Sunline

Amenities
Spacious 3 bd Home in Prime location! Harwood, Garage , Large backyard & We LOVE PETS - Spacious home in PRIME LOCATION- this home features
Hardwood Floors
Spacious Layout
Light and Bright
Large Private backyard with Lush Landscape
Garage
Walkable to schools, parks, and close to Malls
Easy Freeway access
Quick Cruise to Beaches and La Jolla
PETS OK & NO PET RENT OR WEIGHT LIMIT - WOW!!!!
**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**
We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.
Click the link below for our frequently asked questions regarding:
DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
DO YOU TAKE PETS?
WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?
www.cambridgemgi.com/faq
lic #01524727
(RLNE2398808)