Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

4901 Sunline

4901 Sunline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Sunline Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bd Home in Prime location! Harwood, Garage , Large backyard & We LOVE PETS - Spacious home in PRIME LOCATION- this home features

Hardwood Floors
Spacious Layout
Light and Bright
Large Private backyard with Lush Landscape
Garage
Walkable to schools, parks, and close to Malls
Easy Freeway access
Quick Cruise to Beaches and La Jolla
PETS OK & NO PET RENT OR WEIGHT LIMIT - WOW!!!!

**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**

We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.

Click the link below for our frequently asked questions regarding:

DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
DO YOU TAKE PETS?
WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?

www.cambridgemgi.com/faq

lic #01524727

(RLNE2398808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Sunline have any available units?
4901 Sunline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4901 Sunline currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Sunline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Sunline pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 Sunline is pet friendly.
Does 4901 Sunline offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Sunline offers parking.
Does 4901 Sunline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Sunline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Sunline have a pool?
No, 4901 Sunline does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Sunline have accessible units?
No, 4901 Sunline does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Sunline have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Sunline does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 Sunline have units with air conditioning?
No, 4901 Sunline does not have units with air conditioning.
