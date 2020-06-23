4890 Biona Drive

Amenities
Classic Spanish in Kensington - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom-- 2000 sq ft
Barrel ceilings in large living room, spectacular arch window, 3 faux fireplaces
Spectacular tall beamed entrance with arch door and custom tile
Large formal dining room, vintage chandelier, and French door
Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top, wall oven, and white cabinets with quartz counter-tops and beveled white subway tile, NEW gray hex tile in Kitchen/Laundry
Eat-in kitchen with French door to back patio
Mudroom off kitchen with stack washer/dryer and storage
Master retreat with faux fireplace, double closets, en-suite with separate shower and tub with Carrera marble
NEW Carpet in the two bedrooms
Central AC & Heat
Fabulous yard with new stucco walls, mature citrus and fig trees
Gardner included
Two car detached garage with remote and access to backyard
Available NOW!
Small pet OK with additional security deposit
Walk to Kensington Village, enjoy eateries, wine and craft beer, coffee houses, & Stehly Farms Market
