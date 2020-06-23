All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

4890 Biona Drive

4890 Biona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4890 Biona Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic Spanish in Kensington - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom-- 2000 sq ft
Barrel ceilings in large living room, spectacular arch window, 3 faux fireplaces
Spectacular tall beamed entrance with arch door and custom tile
Large formal dining room, vintage chandelier, and French door
Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top, wall oven, and white cabinets with quartz counter-tops and beveled white subway tile, NEW gray hex tile in Kitchen/Laundry
Eat-in kitchen with French door to back patio
Mudroom off kitchen with stack washer/dryer and storage
Master retreat with faux fireplace, double closets, en-suite with separate shower and tub with Carrera marble
NEW Carpet in the two bedrooms
Central AC & Heat
Fabulous yard with new stucco walls, mature citrus and fig trees
Gardner included
Two car detached garage with remote and access to backyard
Available NOW!
Small pet OK with additional security deposit
Walk to Kensington Village, enjoy eateries, wine and craft beer, coffee houses, & Stehly Farms Market
Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2435800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4890 Biona Drive have any available units?
4890 Biona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4890 Biona Drive have?
Some of 4890 Biona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4890 Biona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4890 Biona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4890 Biona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4890 Biona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4890 Biona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4890 Biona Drive offers parking.
Does 4890 Biona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4890 Biona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4890 Biona Drive have a pool?
No, 4890 Biona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4890 Biona Drive have accessible units?
No, 4890 Biona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4890 Biona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4890 Biona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
