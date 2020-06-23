4890 Biona Drive

Amenities

Classic Spanish in Kensington - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom-- 2000 sq ft

Barrel ceilings in large living room, spectacular arch window, 3 faux fireplaces

Spectacular tall beamed entrance with arch door and custom tile

Large formal dining room, vintage chandelier, and French door

Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top, wall oven, and white cabinets with quartz counter-tops and beveled white subway tile, NEW gray hex tile in Kitchen/Laundry

Eat-in kitchen with French door to back patio

Mudroom off kitchen with stack washer/dryer and storage

Master retreat with faux fireplace, double closets, en-suite with separate shower and tub with Carrera marble

NEW Carpet in the two bedrooms

Central AC & Heat

Fabulous yard with new stucco walls, mature citrus and fig trees

Gardner included

Two car detached garage with remote and access to backyard

Available NOW!

Small pet OK with additional security deposit

Walk to Kensington Village, enjoy eateries, wine and craft beer, coffee houses, & Stehly Farms Market

Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



