4861 Austin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4861 Austin Drive

4861 Austin Drive
Location

4861 Austin Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful House 3 Bed 2 Bath A/C, Wood Flooring, Backyard, 2 Car Garage - This three bedroom two bath home is situated in the peaceful part of College Area. This home is beautifully landscaped with a fenced-in backyard and covered patio that is great for relaxing, grilling or outdoor dining. The entrance opens to a spacious naturally lit living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fan and a wood burning fireplace. There is also a separate formal dining room with wainscoting attached to an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and a gas range stove. The rest of the house has wood floors throughout with plenty of storage and spacious bedrooms which all have ceiling fans. Some of the many amenities include central A/C and heat, 2 car garage, full size washer and dryer, bbq area with outdoor fireplace and a fenced in back yard with an orange tree. Owner pays for 50% water and trash with tenant responsible for other utilities. One year lease. No smoking. Renter's insurance required.

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

(RLNE3417208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4861 Austin Drive have any available units?
4861 Austin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4861 Austin Drive have?
Some of 4861 Austin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4861 Austin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4861 Austin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4861 Austin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4861 Austin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4861 Austin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4861 Austin Drive does offer parking.
Does 4861 Austin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4861 Austin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4861 Austin Drive have a pool?
No, 4861 Austin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4861 Austin Drive have accessible units?
No, 4861 Austin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4861 Austin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4861 Austin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
