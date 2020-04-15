4861 Austin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful House 3 Bed 2 Bath A/C, Wood Flooring, Backyard, 2 Car Garage - This three bedroom two bath home is situated in the peaceful part of College Area. This home is beautifully landscaped with a fenced-in backyard and covered patio that is great for relaxing, grilling or outdoor dining. The entrance opens to a spacious naturally lit living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fan and a wood burning fireplace. There is also a separate formal dining room with wainscoting attached to an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and a gas range stove. The rest of the house has wood floors throughout with plenty of storage and spacious bedrooms which all have ceiling fans. Some of the many amenities include central A/C and heat, 2 car garage, full size washer and dryer, bbq area with outdoor fireplace and a fenced in back yard with an orange tree. Owner pays for 50% water and trash with tenant responsible for other utilities. One year lease. No smoking. Renter's insurance required.



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #02022468



(RLNE3417208)