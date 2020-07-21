All apartments in San Diego
4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126

4855 Bella Pacific Row · No Longer Available
Location

4855 Bella Pacific Row, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 Available 09/09/19 Beautiful Bella Pacific Row condo! Available September 9th! - This unit is ready for move in!

* Two large bedrooms
* Two baths
* Large living area with sliding door to patio
* Lots of natural light
* Gas Fireplace
* Washer/dryer
* Carpeting throughout
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Air conditioning
* Breakfast bar
* Dual pane windows
* Two parking spaces with plenty of guest parking.

The Bella Pacific Row community has a pool, jacuzzi, volleyball court, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, and a guest unit that can be rented on a weekly basis! Close to beaches, bay, restaurants, shopping, and freeway access! Standard Renter's Insurance required. Water,sewer, and trash are included in the rent. No pets and non-smokers only please. Please call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!

BRE Lic 01835476

(RLNE5060393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 have any available units?
4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 have?
Some of 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 pet-friendly?
No, 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 offer parking?
Yes, 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 offers parking.
Does 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 have a pool?
Yes, 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 has a pool.
Does 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 have accessible units?
No, 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 has units with dishwashers.
