Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking tennis court volleyball court

4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 Available 09/09/19 Beautiful Bella Pacific Row condo! Available September 9th! - This unit is ready for move in!



* Two large bedrooms

* Two baths

* Large living area with sliding door to patio

* Lots of natural light

* Gas Fireplace

* Washer/dryer

* Carpeting throughout

* Refrigerator

* Dishwasher

* Air conditioning

* Breakfast bar

* Dual pane windows

* Two parking spaces with plenty of guest parking.



The Bella Pacific Row community has a pool, jacuzzi, volleyball court, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, and a guest unit that can be rented on a weekly basis! Close to beaches, bay, restaurants, shopping, and freeway access! Standard Renter's Insurance required. Water,sewer, and trash are included in the rent. No pets and non-smokers only please. Please call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!



BRE Lic 01835476



(RLNE5060393)