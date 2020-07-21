Amenities
4855 Bella Pacific Row Unit 126 Available 09/09/19 Beautiful Bella Pacific Row condo! Available September 9th! - This unit is ready for move in!
* Two large bedrooms
* Two baths
* Large living area with sliding door to patio
* Lots of natural light
* Gas Fireplace
* Washer/dryer
* Carpeting throughout
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Air conditioning
* Breakfast bar
* Dual pane windows
* Two parking spaces with plenty of guest parking.
The Bella Pacific Row community has a pool, jacuzzi, volleyball court, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, and a guest unit that can be rented on a weekly basis! Close to beaches, bay, restaurants, shopping, and freeway access! Standard Renter's Insurance required. Water,sewer, and trash are included in the rent. No pets and non-smokers only please. Please call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!
BRE Lic 01835476
(RLNE5060393)