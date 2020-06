Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Allied Gardens home! Partially furnished OR unfurnished. Newly remodeled with breathtaking views! Open layout with solar, AC, Quartz countertops in kitchen with large island that includes stainless steel appliances. Original hardwood floors in living room & bedrooms, and brand new carpet in family room. Your fully fenced private backyard comes with LOTS of storage space, an outdoor shower, Hot tub, BBQ fire pit, and plenty of outdoor seating.