4810 49th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4810 49th St.

4810 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4810 49th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Talmadge Home with Hardwood Floors - Great Curb Appeal! - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in picturesque neighborhood of Talmadge. Front has been beautifully landscaped and has great curb appeal. Large light and bright living room with fireplace. Original hardwood floors throughout. Brand new central air conditioner! Open kitchen with tons of counter space and stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. Great storage space throughout with built-in cabinets in hallway and bedrooms have large closets. Pick an orange right off your orange tree in the backyard! Large fully fenced yard with built-in BBQ. Long driveway leads to two car garage. Great location on a quiet street full of beautiful homes.

Pet considered with additional deposit.
One year lease.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Gardener included.

To view this lovely home, please contact us at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4542028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 49th St. have any available units?
4810 49th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 49th St. have?
Some of 4810 49th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 49th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4810 49th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 49th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 49th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4810 49th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4810 49th St. does offer parking.
Does 4810 49th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 49th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 49th St. have a pool?
No, 4810 49th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4810 49th St. have accessible units?
No, 4810 49th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 49th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 49th St. has units with dishwashers.
