4810 49th St.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Talmadge Home with Hardwood Floors - Great Curb Appeal! - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in picturesque neighborhood of Talmadge. Front has been beautifully landscaped and has great curb appeal. Large light and bright living room with fireplace. Original hardwood floors throughout. Brand new central air conditioner! Open kitchen with tons of counter space and stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. Great storage space throughout with built-in cabinets in hallway and bedrooms have large closets. Pick an orange right off your orange tree in the backyard! Large fully fenced yard with built-in BBQ. Long driveway leads to two car garage. Great location on a quiet street full of beautiful homes.



Pet considered with additional deposit.

One year lease.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Gardener included.



To view this lovely home, please contact us at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE4542028)