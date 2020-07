Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4790 College | SDPM 2017

https://vimeo.com/243952265



Conveniently located on the corner of College Avenue and Arosa Street! Minutes from SDSU and Several Restaurants in the College Area. This unit is connected to 4788 College Avenue as a Duplex! This property has been fully remodeled. New kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Appliances.

HD Video inside the picture gallery!!!



4790 College | SDPM 2017

https://vimeo.com/243952265